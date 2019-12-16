The Red Wing gymnastics team fell to Mankato West and Mankato East on Saturday. West scored the highest with 143.75, followed by East with 135.825 and the Wingers with 126.225.

Breck Bergin took first place on vault with a score of 9.45 and third place on bars with an 8.3.

Red Wing co-head coach Lisa Hanson said there were some Wingers missing to due to ACT testing, but that it was an opportunity to see what a few of the junior varsity gymnasts can do.

"We were hoping to score a 125 and that was exceeded," Hanson said. "There were 18 personal best scores today from our team and that's a lot to brag about. We set the bar a little higher each week and push ourselves to where we know we can be. Hard work is paying off."

Friday

For the first time in a decade, Red Wing defeated Austin. The Wingers won 129.5-125.7 on Friday in their first home meet.

Breck Bergin won on vault with a score of 9.3 and won on bars with a score of 8.45. Additionally, Bergin took second on beam with a score of 8.6.

Carolyn Hanson won beam with a score of an 8.725 and floor with a 9.15. Hanson also finished second on vault with a 9.0.

Overall, Bergin and Hanson tied for the all-around score with 34.75.

"Breck and Carolyn gave solid performances in all events and teammates came through as well," said co-head coach Lisa Hanson. "Chloe Fox, Ally Urban, and Maddison Marking nailed their floor routines with new skills and overall composition, newcomer Jaysa Dille is showing her reliability as a varsity member, and Sylvia Marty shows her poise and grace on every event. We are very excited to see where this season takes us with the start we have had. Our main focus now needs to be adding difficulty to our routines and cleaning things up."