My name is Alec Hamilton and with the departure of Katie Davidson, who did great work covering Pierce County sports the past two years, I’m happy to say I have taken over the beat.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for me, I grew up in Prescott, graduated from Prescott High School in 2010 and still live there. Both sides of my family are from the Ellsworth area where they attended school and competed for the Panthers.

I have followed Pierce County sports my whole life and look forward to covering teams I have known since childhood.

I am in my fourth year as a sports reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. I started covering Hastings sports and then added Farmington and Rosemount to my slate. This past summer, I switched from Farmington and Rosemount to helping the Republican Eagle with their Red Wing area coverage in addition to my Hastings coverage.

Now, I pivot once again to Prescott, Ellsworth, Spring Valley, Elmwood and Plum City to go along with Hastings. It will definitely mean a lot less travel!

As I reach out to coaches and reconnect with your teams, I encourage you to reach out with your story ideas, questions, opinions, etc.

It will take some time to get in the flow of things as I balance my coverage on both sides of the Mississippi, but it’s a challenge I look forward to.

You can contact me via email at ahamilton@rivertowns.net or on Twitter at @alechamsports. Follow along for stories as they are posted and updates for any game I attend.

Here’s to the winter season!