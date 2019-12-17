Red Wing Community Recreation Coordinator Josh Thygesen said the three outdoor ice skating rinks are slated to be opened Friday, Dec. 20. Two of the rinks are at The Ath where one is available for hockey. The third rink is at Carol Ann Pirius South Park (pictured). Thygesen said the City of Red Wing received a five-year donation to keep the Carol Ann Pirius rink open as well as the donation of two new water heaters to help with smoother ice at that location. Both locations have free skate rentals. The Carol Ann Pirius rink has a vending machine and hot chocolate for sale. Hours at both locations are: School days 4-8 p.m., non-school days 1-8 p.m. All three rinks are closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but are open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 1-8 p.m. Photo courtesy Josh Thygesen