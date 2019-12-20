First things first

They're back! (Not as exciting, but so is this column!)

The time has come, dudes! Your first look at #FacetheMusic is here! In theaters August 21, 2020. pic.twitter.com/K4tXKihPem — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) December 17, 2019

Column

Apologies for introducing a column that I hoped would be weekly, or more, and then ghosting for a bit. Things got a bit hectic around here, so this bit of fun was the item to take a backseat for a while.

But, I think things are settling into a new normal and with that Keeping Score is back. There's nothing really making me angry or excited to go off, though with NCAA President Mark Emmert's embarrassing meeting with lawmakers Tuesday I'm sure future columns won't have that problem.

Today, I just want to bring you some levity in addition to what has been 65 stories made up of 23,462 words as of Friday afternoon. That's what RiverTowns sports has published in the last week.

And that's just the local sports. Soon we'll be adding online wire coverage of the Vikings, Packers, Timberwolves, Bucks, Wild, and Gopher and Badger football and men's basketball under the Republican Eagle banner. If Reuters offers more, we'll add that, too.

(And before you ask: No, it will not take away from any local coverage. It's all just another thing we can offer.)

So, as I settle back in after a brief pause in high school sports -- and before I take the week of New Year's off -- let's get back to it.

RiverTowns news

Last summer Hudson's Cade McDonald and his dad were driving from Madison to Iowa for a football camp. Then Cade got a text. On Wednesday, Cade officially realized his dream.

Blooming Prairie and Goodhue have a long-standing rivalry in several sports. With the Wildcats moving to Class AA in basketball this year, Thursday's matchup against the No. 6-ranked, Class A Awesome Blossoms was more about bragging rights for Goodhue. The Cats should be just fine with that.

The East Ridge girls' basketball team improved to 6-2 on Tuesday with its fifth-straight win. The Raptors are on a roll.

Statewide stories

Gopher hockey legend Doug Woog died Saturday, Dec. 14. Jess Myers interviewed the former Minnesota coach a couple years ago. Here is Wooger, in his words.

Three other Minnesota greats were shutout of the Pro Football Hall of Fame once again. The trio of Vikings -- Jim Marshall, Chuck Foreman and Ed White -- will continue to wait.

National stories

The NCAA played hardball with the possible top pick in next year's NBA Draft. James Wiseman, who was suspended for 12 games, left Memphis University to prepare for the next level. The NCAA, once again, cut its nose to spite its face. Figures.

ESPN has a feature of the best photos of the decade and, man, this has been a LONG 10 years.

One last thing

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!