A five-goal second period for Hopkins-St. Louis Park was enough to propel them to an 8-3 win over the Red Wing girls' hockey team on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first period, Allison Roe put the Wingers ahead 1-0 with a goal at 4 minutes, 56 seconds of the second. Hopkins-Park then scored five unanswered goals, two of them by Erin Brousseau, to take a 5-1 lead into the second intermission.

Again in the third, the Wingers scored first. Eliza DiNatale scored on the power play at 3:30 of the third. DiNatale later assisted on Jamie Chaska's power-play goal at 9:04 of the third. The goal by Chaska cut the deficit to 5-3, but Erin Brousseau score her third goal of the game at 11:56 and Hopkins-Park added two more in the third.

Red Wing travels to Austin on Thursday.