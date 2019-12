The Wingers trailed by six points after the first half, scored 32 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome the narrow deficit.

Deso Buck led the Wingers with 31 points, shooting 4 of 9 from behind the arc and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Denval Atkinson had eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds. DonTray Johnson scored seven points and had six rebounds.

Red Wing next hosts South St. Paul on Thursday.