The Red Wing boys' basketball got a lift from DonTray Johnson and Deso Buck as the two aided the Wingers in their second win of the season. The Wingers took down South St. Paul 78-60 on Thursday.

Johnson scored a team-high 24 points for the Wingers, while Buck was right behind him with 22 points. Johnson and Buck combined for nine steals and seven 3-pointers. Denval Atkinson recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Reese Tripp also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Red Wing improved to 2-5 overall. The Wingers return to action Friday on the road against Rochester John Marshall.

Tuesday

Red Wing fell 71-58 to Owatonna on Tuesday.

The Wingers trailed by six points after the first half, scored 32 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough to overcome the narrow deficit.

Deso Buck led the Wingers with 31 points, shooting 4 of 9 from behind the arc and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Denval Atkinson had eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds. DonTray Johnson scored seven points and had six rebounds.