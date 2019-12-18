The Goodhue girls' basketball team held off Lake City to win 66-59 on Tuesday.

The Wildcats had a 10-point lead at one point in the second half, but the Tigers came back to make it a 4-point game before the Wildcats closed it out at the free-throw line.

"Tremedous game from start to finish. Kind of a game of mini runs, but the lead was close the entire game," said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme.

Free throws were a deciding factor as the Wildcats made 17 shots at the line while the Tigers went 7-for-7.

Joslyn Carlson recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats. Elissa Lodermeier led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points. Arianna Thomforde had nine points and Tori Miller added eight points.

The Tigers were led by Natalie Bremer and Lilly Meincke. The two each poured in 23 points, with Bremer making two 3-pointers and Meincke making one.

Goodhue next faces No. 10-ranked Blooming Prairie on Thursday. Lake City travels to Triton on Friday.

Stewartville 65, Pine Island 38

Pine Island trailed by just a point, 29-28, at halftime, but was outscored 36-10 in the second half.

Panther Brooke Sinning had eight points and five rebounds. Megan Gernart scored seven points and had six rebounds. Alex Larson contributed seven points, while Krista Holzer grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Area Scores:

Byron 51, Cannon Falls 33

Z-M 78, K-W 73