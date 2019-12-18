The Red Wing girls' basketball shot 67 percent from the field and went 9 of 16 from behind the arc in a 74-39 win over Owatonna on Tuesday.

Abi Deming paced the Wingers with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a pair of blocks. Hallie Roschen made all four 3-point attempts to finish with 14 points. Sammi Chandler scored 13 points and had a team-high four steals. Kyli Nelson added 13 points and Sydney Rahn grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Red Wing next faces Rochester John Marshall at home on Friday.