The Randolph boys' basketball team remained undefeated in conference play with a 76-41 win over Glenville-Emmons on Thursday.

The Rockets held a commanding 41-17 halftime lead and never looked back.

Dane Ehleringer led the Rockets with 21 points. Devon Schultz made five 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points. Clay Nielson had nine points, while Nick Drinken and Alex Whitson each added eight points.

Randolph improved to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the Southeast Conference. The Rockets take on Spring Grove at the Civic Center on Saturday for the Southeast Conference Invite.

L-A 63, Z-M 49

Lewiston-Altura topped Zumbrota-Mazeppa, outscoring the Cougars 29-16 in the second half to pull away for the victory.

Cougar Zach Hutton recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Cylkowski the Cougars in scoring with 15 points and had seven rebounds. Willie Holm contributed 11 points and six rebounds, while Kaleb Stensland had four points and four rebounds.

Z-M fell to 4-2 overall. The Cougars begin winter break, returning to action against Lake City on Friday, Jan. 3.

Tuesday

Nate Heise and Reid Gastner provided much of the scoring for Lake City in an 81-49 win over Triton on Tuesday.

Heise nearly had a triple-double, scoring a team-high 32 points along with nine rebounds and seven assists. He also led the Tigers with four steals. Gastner scored 23 points, which included three 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds.

Jake Wohler aided the Tigers with two 3-pointers and seven points, while Mac Heise and Andrew Green each knocked down a 3-pointer.

Byron 64, Cannon Falls 40

Byron blew past Cannon Falls 64-40, holding the Bombers to 17 points in the second half.

Bomber Drew Otte scored all nine of his points on three 3-pointers. Luke Sjoquist and Marcus Banks each had eight points, while Banks made two 3-pointers. Rhett Schaefer added six points.

Randolph 91, LeRoy-Ostrander 58

Randolph's offense had little trouble scoring as the Rockets made 12 3-pointers in a 91-58 win over LeRoy-Ostrander.

Nick Drinken led the scoring for the Rockets with 22 points. AJ Weidner made six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Kaven Blonigen scored nine points, Clay Nielson and Isaac Stoesz each had eight points and Dane Ehleringer added seven points.

Z-M 74, K-W 50

Zumbrota-Mazeppa shot 65 percent from the field to earn a 74-50 victory over Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Zach Hutton led the Cougars with 26 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Cylkowski poured in 18 points and had seven rebounds. Willie Holm added 11 points and had four steals.

Laden Nerison scored a team-high 15 points with two 3-pointers for the Knights. Trevor Steberg had 11 points with three 3-pointers, while Tate Erlandson contributed 10 points and six rebounds.