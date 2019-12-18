In the battle for the barbed rope, Red Wing pressured hard but too late as Winona skated off with a 3-1 win on Tuesday and the rope still in hand.

The Winger boys' hockey team had chances to score seemingly all game, but couldn't get a rebound goal when they so desperately needed it.

Trailing 3-0 to start the third period, the Wingers took a penalty at 2 minutes, 15 seconds of the third. Will Wooden was called for tripping just as the Wingers were about to kill off Taite Luhman's slashing minor. The Wingers skated shorthanded 5-on-3 for 35 seconds. They killed it off and just before keeping Winona scoreless in the Wooden minor, a trip was called on Gavin Lampe.

The Wingers again had to kill off a short 5-on-3 Winona power play as Wooden's penalty had yet to expire. Finally, after killing off three consecutive penalties with nearly a minute of 5-on-3, the Wingers were at full-strength.

The penalties loomed large in the comeback attempt as the Wingers were shorthanded for just over 5 minutes in the opening stages of the third. Gavin Lampe scored at 12:56 of the third, but it was too late as the Winhawks held off the Winger's late-period surge.

Red Wing next faces Mora at home on Thursday.