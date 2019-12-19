The Woodbury gym was packed with fans, parents and basketball lovers as a key conference game tipped off between Cretin-Derham Hall and the Royals. It was a back-and-forth game throughout the first half, but the Raiders took control in the second half to win 64-51.

The loss dropped the Royals' record to 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in the conference, but Woodbury had a handful of players reach double digits in the game.

Bradley Cimperman led the Royals with 14 points, but Parker McMorrow and Donald West were right behind him with 13 and 11 points respectively. Davionte Culpepper was able to score six points down in the paint.

Woodbury will have a long break between games as the Royals won't play another game until Friday, Dec. 27. The Royals will head down to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center that Friday to take on New Richmond in the Rotary Holiday Classic at noon.