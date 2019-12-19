It took one goal for the Woodbury girls' hockey team to earn a 1-0 victory on Tuesday night against Roseville as the Royals put on a strong defensive performance.

Hayley Zwakman scored the only goal of the game about 11 minutes into the first period on a power play and that's all the scoring the Royals needed to win. Elizabeth Molnau and Isabel Chmielewski helped with the assist for the goal.

The Woodbury defense stopped everything that came into the offensive side for Roseville and the Royals' goalie Anna Julius had a memorable night saving all 29 shots to record a shutout.

The win puts Woodbury at a record of 6-6-2 for the season and 3-4-1 in the conference. The Royals have one more game left before the long winter break as Woodbury hosts White Bear Lake on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

The Royals will have two weeks off before their next game on Saturday, Jan. 4, as they take on East Ridge for the second time this season at 3 p.m.