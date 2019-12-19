The winning streak continued on Tuesday night as the East Ridge girls' basketball team won 61-51 over Irondale. The win also kept their perfect record in the conference as they improved to 5-0 and 6-2 on the season.

East Ridge took an early 39-25 lead at the half against Irondale and the Knights were able to outscore the Raptors 27-22 in the second half, but couldn't earn the victory.

Emily Christenson led the Raptors with 17 points, while Kate Burns and Grace Knupp were right behind her with 13 and 10 points respectively. Burns also had eight rebounds in the game.

Ella Stegeman recorded nine points on Tuesday, while Britt Carlson had six points and was strong in the paint as she recorded 16 rebounds.

The Raptors will look to continue their winning streak with one more game left before winter break. East Ridge will host Apple Valley on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. in a non-conference game.

Then, the Raptors won't have another game until Tuesday, Jan. 7, as they travel to Stillwater at 7 p.m.