It was a defensive night at Irondale on Tuesday night as the East Ridge boys' basketball team traveled over for a conference game. The Raptors only allowed eight points in the first half and 28 points total in a 58-28 win.

East Ridge had 10 different players score in the game with Ben Carlson leading the team with a double-double. He scored 20 points and also recorded 10 rebounds.

Owen Bretoi and Zac Thomas each earned eight points, while Kendall Blue scored seven points in the victory. Drew Adams had a strong game with four points, but six rebounds.

The win puts the Raptors at 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in the conference as they prepare for a tough non-conference on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. as East Ridge hosts Eden Prairie.

Then, the Raptors will have about a week off before they host the Raptor Classic on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28. East Ridge will play Eastview on Friday night and Minnehaha Academy on Saturday night.