Thursday night

The East Ridge girls' hockey players wanted to bounce back from the loss against Stillwater on Tuesday as they hit the road to play at Irondale/St. Anthony on Thursday night.

It was a late night with the game starting at 8 p.m., but that didn't bother the Raptors as they went back to their winning ways with a 5-1 victory. The night also consisted of yet another impressive night by Fiona Claugherty as she's turned some heads to start this 2019-20 season.

"I knew I would have to score more often this season, but I didn't think it would be this much," Claugherty said with a smile on her face. "My teammates have found me at the right moments and I always look at the goalie before I shoot my shot."

That mentality has put Claugherty as one of the top girls' hockey players in the state of Minnesota to start off the season. She's currently the second highest goal scorer after Thursday's games.

Claugherty is sitting at 24 goals this season and Warroad's Hannah Corneliusen is the top player with 30 goals. The East Ridge senior is also in the top 10 for points leaders this year with 31 points.

The goal total added another three more in Thursday's game as she recorded a hat trick in the victory. This was her fourth hat trick of the season and she even has a four-goal performance this year too.

Along with Claugherty, Lily Fetch scored the other two goals on Thursday and also contributed with an assist in one of the other goals.

"Fiona has been working hard every day at perfecting her craft and I'm just so happy her season is starting off this way," said head coach Kim McClintick. "She's a true leader on the team and it shows each day throughout the season."

Claugherty's success has led the Raptors to have a lot of success early on this season. The Raptors are sitting at 6-7 for an overall record and a conference record of 6-3, which is tied for third place with Cretin-Derham Hall.

McClintick and Claugherty agreed that the blend between veteran and younger players have formed quickly and in a positive way. The younger players are improving each day at practice and the older players are learning some new skills from these younger skaters.

Claugherty said this season has been enjoyable because every player gets along with each other and it's led to great chemistry on the ice for games. She hopes that continues to build heading into the new year, but a busy second half of the season for the Raptors.

"We play 12 games in 30 days after this winter break and that's a lot of games before the section tournament," McClintick said. "We just need to make sure these younger players understand what these next couple months will be like because we want to play our best hockey at sections."

As for Claugherty, the individual rankings don't have an effect on her because her mindset is on getting back to state again. She knows it's going to be a tough road, but she thinks this team is capable of a strong run in the second half.

The Raptors will take a couple weeks off for winter break before playing their next game on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7:15 p.m. at Eagan. After that game, East Ridge will host Woodbury for the second rivalry game of the season on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m.

Tuesday night

It was a battle between two of the top teams in the conference on Tuesday night as Stillwater hosted the East Ridge girls' hockey team. The Ponies took the lead in the second period and never looked back as Stillwater defeated East Ridge 4-1.

The loss puts the Raptors at 5-7 for the season and 5-3 in the conference.

Stillwater scored the first goal of the game and the only goal of the first period. East Ridge came back to tie the game about 30 seconds into the second period with a goal from Fiona Claugherty.

Abby Bierwerth and Capri Meyer helped with the assist on the goal. The Ponies scored two more goals within the next four minutes to control the lead and the momentum.

Stillwater added one more goal in the third period to make it a 4-1 win on Tuesday. The Raptors have one more game left this week as they travel to Irondale/St. Anthony on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m.

After that game, East Ridge will go on a two-week break and play at Eagan on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7:15 p.m. before playing rival Woodbury on Saturday, Jan. 4.