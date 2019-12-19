It was a battle between two of the top teams in the conference on Tuesday night as Stillwater hosted the East Ridge girls' hockey team. The Ponies took the lead in the second period and never looked back as Stillwater defeated East Ridge 4-1.

The loss puts the Raptors at 5-7 for the season and 5-3 in the conference.

Stillwater scored the first goal of the game and the only goal of the first period. East Ridge came back to tie the game about 30 seconds into the second period with a goal from Fiona Claugherty.

Abby Bierwerth and Capri Meyer helped with the assist on the goal. The Ponies scored two more goals within the next four minutes to control the lead and the momentum.

Stillwater added one more goal in the third period to make it a 4-1 win on Tuesday. The Raptors have one more game left this week as they travel to Irondale/St. Anthony on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m.

After that game, East Ridge will go on a two-week break and play at Eagan on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7:15 p.m. before playing rival Woodbury on Saturday, Jan. 4.