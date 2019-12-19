The Park boys' basketball team was looking for their first conference win of the season on Tuesday night as the Wolfpack traveled to Forest Lake.

Park wasn't able to score efficently throughout the game and Forest Lake recorded the 68-40 victory. Jayden Lane led the Wolfpack with 11 points, but he was the only double-digit scorer for the night.

Hunter Bammert-Mueller scored six points, while Ethan Townsend and Jack Blumberg each finished the night with five points.

The Wolfpack will look to put this loss in the past as they gear up for a non-conference game before winter break. Park will host Henry Sibley on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:15 p.m.

The Wolfpack's next game after the break will be on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. as they host section rival Eastview.