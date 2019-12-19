Forest Lake took an early 34-18 lead at the half and never looked back as the Park girls' basketball team lost 64-27 on Tuesday night.

The loss drops Park's record to 2-6 on the season and 1-4 in the conference. Justine Jameson and Madeline Blumberg both scored seven points to lead the Wolfpack.

Ayanii Satcher was right behind them with six points, while Elsa Olson finished the game with three points.

The Wolfpack has one more game left this week as they host Henry Sibley in a non-conference game on Friday, Dec. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

Then, Park will hit the road next weekend to play in the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester against Stewartville. That game will take place on Friday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m.