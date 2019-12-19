Once the first period ended, Mounds View had a 2-0 lead and the momentum for the entire night on Thursday as the Mustangs hosted Woodbury for a boys' hockey game.

The Royals cut the lead in the half with a goal from Quinn Krueger about seven minutes into the second period. That goal was assisted by Andrew Zimmerman and Luke Danielson.

Mounds View scored one more goal in the second period to make it the 3-1 win. Josh Davis saved 19 of 22 shots for the Royals as the goalie on Thursday.

The loss puts Woodbury at 1-7-1 on the season as the Royals have a week off before participating in the Doug Woog Tournament next weekend. The Royals will start the tournament on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 6 p.m. against Bloomington Jefferson.