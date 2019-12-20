The Stillwater Ponies came into the Cottage Grove Ice Arena with an undefeated conference record and they left on Thursday with that perfect record. Stillwater defeated Park 8-2 after a couple early scoring periods for the Ponies.

The Ponies scored the first three goals in the first period to take a 3-0 lead, but Park's Carter Newpower scored a goal to end the period with a 3-1 game. The goal was assisted by Jack Weidner and Samuel Janski.

The Wolfpack kept chipping at that early lead with another goal to start the second period as Colin Jungwirth found the back of the net to make it a 3-2 lead for Stillwater. The goal was scored in a power play and the assists went to Janski and Brandon Greeder.

The Ponies scored the next four goals in the period to extend the lead to 7-2 and added one more goal in the third period to win 8-2 on Thursday.

Park is still winless this season as it sits at 0-4-1 on the season, but the Wolfpack will look to earn that first win on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. as they travel to White Bear Lake before the winter break.

Then, Park heads to the National Sports Center in Blaine next week to play in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic from Thursday, Dec. 26, to Saturday, Dec. 28. The Wolfpack's first game will take place on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 2 p.m. against Minneapolis.