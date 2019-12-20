The New Life Academy boys' basketball team had one game this week, but it was an important game as the Eagles traveled to St. Paul Washington on Thursday night.

New Life trailed 39-31 at halftime and battled in the second half to score 38 points, but St. Paul Washington was able to keep that lead and win 84-69.

Konner Ware led the Eagles with 20 points, while three other players reached double digits. Tyler Hullett followed behind Ware with 16 points as Michael Reader and Kollin Kaemingk scored 13 and 12 points respectively.

The Eagles finished out the 2019 year with a 2-4 record to start the season and will have their next game on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m. after the winter break. That will also be the beginning of the conference season for New Life.