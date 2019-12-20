Thursday night

It was a border battle on Thursday night as Woodbury traveled to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus to take on River Falls for a girls' basketball game.

The two teams played hard, but the Royals ended the night with a 66-49 loss to create a two-game losing streak. Before this week, the Royals had a three-game winning streak and that streak ended on Tuesday with a loss against Cretin-Derham Hall.

Woodbury will have about a week off before the Royals participate in the Roseville Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27, at 4:30 p.m. as they take on Andover.

Tuesday night

The Woodbury girls' basketball team came into Tuesday's game against Cretin-Derham Hall with a three-game winning streak and they were looking to extend that streak for at least one more game.

The Raiders started connecting on all cylinders both on the perimeter and in the paint resulting in a 35-20 lead at the half. The Royals were able to win the second half 33-30, but it wasn't enough as Cretin-Derham Hall won 65-53 and snapped the winning streak.

"This wasn't our best game, but we can take a lot from this type of game," said Carley West. "We were working really well as a team during that winning streak and we just need to refocus this week because we'll be playing some really good teams these next couple of weeks."

Takara Mason was on fire for the Raiders on Tuesday night as she scored 25 points and they came from all around the court. It was hard to defend her because she kept changing the strategy on every possession.

West was the leading scorer for the Royals as she connected on 16 points, while Mary Grant scored 13 points along with a few 3-pointers. Calie Mundahl and Lexy Paulson finished with nine and eight points respectively.

Woodbury made a strong comeback at the beginning of the second half with some key baskets, but Cretin-Derham Hall always had a comeback to match the Royals. They couldn't cut into the lead, which was frustrating for the players.

"We had a good comeback coming out of the half, but Cretin just kept making their shots," West said. "They're a good team and they showed it tonight. We just need to put this game in the past and get ready for the rest of this week."

The Royals have one more game this week and that takes place on Thursday, Dec. 19, as Woodbury travels across the state border and onto the University of Wisconsin-River Falls campus. The Royals will take on River Falls at the college's basketball court.

After that game, Woodbury will have a long break with winter break as the Royals get a week off before the Roseville Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27.

"There will be some really good teams at that tournament and we enjoy playing these tough teams halfway through our season," West said. "It gives us a chance to look at our team and continue improving in the second half of the season."