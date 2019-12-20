Thursday night

After a close loss to Eagan on Tuesday night, the East Ridge players had some momentum heading into Thursday's game against Cretin-Derham Hall.

The Raiders were undefeated in the conference heading into the game against the Raptors and after scoring in all three periods, Cretin-Derham Hall was able to pull out the 5-1 victory.

The Raiders scored one goal in the first period, but the Raptors came back to tie the game at 1-1 with a goal from Tyler Wenshau. The assist came from Blake Polifka.

After that goal, the momentum shifted to Cretin-Derham Hall as the Raiders scored two goals in the second period and two more in the third to win 5-1.

The Raptors will look to improve upon their 3-6 record as they take on Hastings in a non-conference game. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, before East Ridge has about two weeks off for winter break.

Tuesday night

East Ridge had all the momentum heading into its game against Eagan on Tuesday night. The Raptors just recently defeated Park the previous weekend and they wanted to create a winning streak against the Wildcats.

It was a back-and-forth game between the two teams, but Eagan took a 2-0 lead and made it a 3-1 win.

"We always play close games with Eagan and tonight was yet another close game," said head coach Dustin Vogelgesang. "I liked how the team played throughout the entire game and that's what I want to see to close out this week."

The first period was scoreless between the two teams, but Eagan scored first with a goal in the second period. The Wildcats doubled their lead early in the third period to make it a 2-0 game.

East Ridge scored its first goal to cut the lead in the half as Marco Troje found the back of the net with the assists coming from Jack Brown and Tanner Johnson. At the end of the game, the Wildcats added another goal on an empty netter to make it a 3-1 victory.

"We just need to have a stronger offensive production and score some goals," Troje said. "We haven't found our rhythm on that end and hopefully it comes these next couple of games before winter break."

The scoring came early in the season with the first three games recording nine goals. Now, the Raptors have had a couple of games with either one goal or zero goals at all and Troje and Vogelgesang agreed that needs to change.

The defensive end has centered around goalie Connor Dokken. He was on the bench watching most of the games last season, but worked hard this off season with his eyes set on being the starting goalie this season.

He's had the opportunity early on this season and he's stated his case for the spot.

"Connor worked really hard this off season and you can see the improvement and growth at the very start of the season," Vogelgesang said. "He had some competition to start off the season, but he's earned that starting spot."

Dokken played in eight games and has a record of 2-4. He's saved 168 shots on 185 opportunities, which has created a 90.8 saving percentage.

"I learned a lot last season from watching and practicing with the goalies," Dokken said. "I knew I had to work hard heading into this season to earn that goalie spot and I'm continuing to work hard to keep this spot throughout the season."