Many of the Winger swimmers took first or second in their respective races, but it wasn't easy.

"With small numbers, lots of athletes had to swim back to back events with little to no rest in between events," said Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch. "It took a lot of grit for them to race tired, and it was good practice for later in the season when we will have quick turn-arounds at the bigger meets."

The relay team of Jacob Flemke, Nick Bayley, Ethan Ihrke and Graham Achen won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 59.02 seconds. The four later won the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.44).

Individually, Ihrke won the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.02. Achen won the 500 freestyle (5:44.26) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.55).

"Graham Achen had a great meet tonight. He had three events in a row which exhausted him by the end but he was able to use his competition to push himself to some new season personal bests," Beuch said.

Bayley won the 100 freestyle (54.97) and swam the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.23).

"We are still cycling (Bayley) through different events to see what he can do and learn," Beuch said. "We are finding his breaking points in his races, which can help us train him more efficiently in practice to continue getting stronger."

Elsewhere, Winger Colin Johnson won the 200 individually medley with a time of 2:37.75. Soren Toegel finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.50.

Tuesday

Red Wing fell to Simley on Tuesday.

"We struggled to hit our stride tonight against Simley," said head coach Mikayla Beuch. "There is a lot that we are going to go back to the drawing board on and clean up for next time. It was a tough loss against a good team that we will see again at sections."

The relay team of Graham Achen, Nick Bayley, Ethan Ihrke and Zack Hofius came in second place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 58.89 seconds. The four later swam the second fastest time in the 200 freestyle (1:44.87).

Achen finished in third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.59 and had the second fastest time in the 100 backstroke with a 1:09.04. Jacob Flemke was right behind Achen in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.99.

"Jacob Flemke and Graham Achen have found they can race each other for positions in the 100 backstroke," Beuch said. "As coaches, we love having this match-up because they can push each other in practice and help each other succeed in meets."

Bayley came in third place in the 200 individual medley (2:21.68) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.65). Kaleb Dewall finished in third in the 100 butterfly (1:22.58).