Co-head coach Lisa Hanson said low scores on beam hurt the Winger's team score. Despite that, Breck Bergin finished in first place on vault (9.225), first on beam (8.15) and second on bars (7.8). Carolyn Hanson took second on floor (9.0) and second on beam (7.975).

"We are looking forward to the holiday break to add new skills and polish up the old ones," Lisa Hanson said. "Several girls are fighting illness and having more time to rest and recharge will do wonders as well."

Red Wing next competes in Rochester on Friday, Jan. 10.