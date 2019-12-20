Kenyon-Wanamingo opened its home triangular against Class A’s 12th-ranked Dover-Eyota on Thursday and the Knights came away with an impressive 40-27 victory over the Eagles.

The two teams alternated wins the first six weights, but D-E held a 15-12 lead thanks to two pins. But K-W would take over in the upper weights, winning four of the final six bouts, including three pins and a major decision.

Jaedin Johnson got that run going at 160 pounds with a quick 50-second match that ended with a fall. Tyler Craig followed with the major at 170 before D-E earned six points at 182. A double forfeit sent the dual into 220 with the Knights leading 28-27.

Carter Quam (220) and Armani Tucker (285) both came up big for K-W as both beat the first-period clock with pins and a 12-point close to the match.

In the Knights’ second dual, K-W rolled to a 48-16 win over Triton. The Cobras forfeited at 106, 113 and 285 while both teams forfeited at 145 and 220.

Owen Craig (126), Alec Johnson (138), Johnson and Carter Quam (195) all won by fall for the Knights.

D-E beat Triton 54-21 in the third dual.

Tuesday

Cannon Falls rolled to two wins at Triton’s triangular on Tuesday. The Bombers beat the host Cobras 57-24 then destroyed Westfield 51-18.

Cannon Falls took a 24-0 lead against Triton with pins by Preston Carlisle (120) and Cooper Peterson (126) and forfeits at 106 and 113.Sam Ludden (145) and Jonathan Banks (152) answered a Triton pin with their own and the rout was on. Riley Keenan (195) also won by fall for Cannon Falls. Both teams forfeited at 285.

The Bombers and Razorbacks declined to send a wrestler to the mat at 106, so it was Gavin Peterson who opened Cannon Falls’ second dual with a forfeit win. Colten Black got the same treatment at 112 and the Bombers were up 12-0 before Carlisle won by fall at 120.

Keegan Bronson (138), Ludden (152), Kyle Erlanson (160), Beau Zimmerman (170) and Keenan (182) also won by fall for Cannon Falls. Both teams forfeited again at 195 while the Bombers forfeited at 220 and 285.

Westfield beat Triton 39-22.