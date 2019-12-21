The Tigers built a 33-25 halftime lead, then was able to hold off the Wildcats in the second half.

Nate Heise had 13 points and a team-high five steals, while Reid Gastner recorded a double-double with a team-high 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers. Jake Wohlers made three 3-pointers for nine points and Justin Wohlers added another nine points.

Sam Opsahl scored 18 points to lead the Wildcats. Conor O'Reilly had 10 points and Sam Peterson contributed eight points.

Lake City improved to 6-1 overall. The Tigers next face Rochester Mayo at the Rochester Rotary Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27.

Goodhue suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 5-1 overall. The Wildcats host Ubah Medical Academy Monday, Dec. 30.