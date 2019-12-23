The Randolph girls' basketball team beat Spring Grove 49-44 on Saturday at the Southeast Conference Showcase in Rochester.

The Rockets held a 27-23 lead at halftime and maintained that lead until the final buzzer. Rocket Megan Erickson led all scorers with 21 points. Meredith Taylor scored nine points. Kenna Otte and Paige Ford each added seven points.

Randolph improved to 4-5 overall. The Rockets next face Cannon Falls on Dec. 27.

Friday

Kenyon-Wanamingo was a little slow to score early in the first half, but so to was Cannon Falls. Eventually the Bombers took a lead and held it for a majority of the game, but the Knights made their shots when it mattered late in the game to win 54-50 on Friday.

The Bombers and Knights had trouble scoring in the paint and were forced to take outside jumpers or heave up 3-pointers. In the final 3 minutes of the first half, the Bombers went on a short scoring run and walked into the locker room with a 25-19 lead.

In the second, the Bombers extended its lead, but went ice cold as the Knights zone defense began shutting them down. On the other end of the floor, the Knights seemingly couldn't miss. Julianna Boyum and Riley Dummer, among others, made shot after shot eventually getting the Knights a slim lead.

The Bombers wouldn't go away quietly as they sent the Knights to the free-throw line in the final minute of play. Erin Kremers banked in a shot just inside the perimeter and the Bombers still had a chance to force overtime down three points in the final seconds. A free-throw put the Knights ahead by four points and clinched the victory.

Dummer finished with a game-high 21 points for the Knights. Boyum had 12 points and Megan Mattson added 10 points.

Belle Freeberg scored 19 points to lead the Bombers. Jaci Winchell had 11 points, while Bella Davisson contributed eight points.

K-W (3-6) compete in the Hayfield Tournament against Lyel-Pacelli on Dec. 27. Cannon Falls (1-6) hosts Randolph on Dec. 27.

Lake City 83, Triton 65

Natalie Bremer led Lake City past Triton 83-65. Bremer finished with a game-high 32 points, including four 3-pointers.

Mya Shones had 19 points for the Tigers. Lilly Meincke scored 17 points with two 3-pointers and Grace Bany added 10 points.

Lake City improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the HVL. The Tigers face Rosemount at the Rochester Rotary Tournament on Friday, Dec. 27 at the Civic Center.

Lourdes 72, Z-M 46

Alyssa Ustby and the Rochester Lourdes downed Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72-46. Ustby tallied a game-high 30 points and 18 rebounds.

Jakalyn Arendt had 11 points to lead the Cougars. Ali Hunstad scored 10 points and Sarah Mensink added nine points.

Z-M fell to 7-4 overall and 2-4 in the HVL. The Cougars host Randolph on Friday, Jan. 3.