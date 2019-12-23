Apple Valley started off Friday night with a 29-16 lead at the half and that carried into the second half against the East Ridge girls' basketball team. Ultimately, the Raptors fell 55-40 to Apple Valley before winter break began for East Ridge.

It was an even distribution of points as East Ridge had eight different players score on Friday night.

Kate Burns led the Raptors with 11 points as well as nine rebounds, while Britt Carlson finished the night with nine points and seven rebounds. Emily Christenson scored six points, while Madalyn Slavin and Grace Bennett each finished with four points.

East Ridge is sitting at 6-3 on the season and 5-0 in the conference heading into two weeks of zero basketball games with winter break upon the Raptors. Their next game will be on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. as they travel to Stillwater for their biggest game in the conference.