Before winter break began, the East Ridge boys' basketball team had one more opponent to face off against at home. The Raptors scheduled a non-conference game on Saturday afternoon against Eden Prairie.

Eden Prairie is ranked No. 1 in the Class AAAA rankings, according to Minnesota Basketball News, and they showed that top ranking in an 80-63 victory over the Raptors.

East Ridge trailed 43-28 at the half, but made it more of a game in the second half as Eden Prairie outscored the Raptors 37-35. Ben Carlson led the team with 22 points, while Kendall Blue was right behind with 16 points.

Brody Kriesel finished the night with nine points and Ben North contributed to six points. Drew Adams and Owen Bretoi rounded out the team with five points each.

The Raptors dropped their record to 4-2 on the season and are preparing for a busy non-conference schedule over the course of two weeks. East Ridge will have about a week off before hosting the Raptor Classic.

On Friday, Dec. 27, the Raptors will take on Eastview at 7:45 p.m. and then will play Minnehaha Academy the next day at 7:45 p.m. too.

After the tournament, East Ridge will travel to Wayzata on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. and the Raptors will finish out the week at home against Edina on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m.