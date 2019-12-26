Player of the Year

Trenton Matthies (sr. RB/DE), Cannon Falls

2019: Republican Eagle Player of the Year, All-District, All-Section, Team MVP, Team Offensive Player of the Year, 1,348 yards on 141 carries, 17 touchdowns, 9.6 yards per attempt (school record), 26 tackles, 2 sacks.

Career: 1,729 yards on 199 carries, 20 touchdowns, 8.7 yards per attempt (school record).

From head coach Dan Meyers: "Trenton has the explosive speed, physicality and determination that make him a great running back. His big-play capability gave him the ability to score at any time. Many of his 17 touchdowns were 20-plus yard runs.”

Area Impact Players

Kyle Schoenfelder (sr. TE/DE), Goodhue

2019: Two-Time All-District, 2019 District Defensive Player of the Year, 347 yards on 68 carries, one touchdown, 29 receptions, 339 yards, six touchdowns, 30.5 yards per punt.

Career: 1,009 yards on 138 carries, 10 touchdowns, 7.3 yards per attempt, 37 receptions, 622 yards, 16.8 yards per reception, eight touchdowns, 58 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown.

From head coach Tony Poncelet: "Kyle is a game changer. He was a threat to score every time he got the ball in his hands. At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, he was one of the fastest players on the team. He was relentless in his pursuit and gave every offensive tackle a long night.”





Reid Gastner (sr. TE/WR), Lake City

2019: All-District, Team Co-Offensive MVP, 34 receptions, 672 yards, nine touchdowns.

Career: 76 receptions, 1,237 yards, 14 touchdowns, Two-Time All-District.

From head coach Trevor Narum: "Reid had a monster senior season and played the game with such an edge this year. He was not only a dangerous weapon in our passing game from the TE and WR position, but also played quarterback, tailback and fullback at different points throughout the season. Without question the most versatile offensive player we've coached in Lake City.”





Isaac Stoesz (sr. WR/DB), Randolph

2019: All-District, 2019 District Offensive Player of the Year, 54 receptions, 1,284 yards, 15 touchdowns, 72 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one touchdown return.

Career: 104 receptions, 2,271 yards, 31 touchdowns, 156 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions, Two-Time All-District.

From head coach Mike Schmidt: "Isaac is a naturally gifted athlete. What separated Isaac this season from previous seasons was his drive to be the best on the field. This drive first showed up at our team camp this summer at Mankato, and continued throughout the season. He played with relentless effort and energy in every practice, as well as, Friday nights.”





Gage Senty (sr. OL), Red Wing

2019: All-Southeast District

Career: no stats for OL





Calvin Voxland (sr. RB/LB), Zumbrota-Mazeppa

2019: 872 yards on 160 carries, 13 touchdowns, 5.5 yards per attempt, 96.9 yards per game, 39 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, an interception.

Career: 1,171 yards on 215 carries, 15 touchdowns, 5.4 yards per attempt, 72 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception, one touchdown return.





Athletes listed alphabetically by school.