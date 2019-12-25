It was a big win for the Park boys' basketball team on Friday night as the Wolfpack won 60-44 over Henry Sibley in a non-conference game to conclude the week before winter break.

Evan Bearth led the team with 18 points, while Jayden Lane was the other Wolfpack player to reach double digits with 14 points. Pharell Payne finished with eight points and Jack Blumberg ended the night with six points.

Park had five other players score in the win and it led to the Wolfpack bumping their record to 2-5 this season. Park will have the winter break off and its next game is on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. as the Wolfpack travels to Eastview.