The Park girls' basketball team wanted to end the week strong and completed that goal with a 59-43 win over Henry Sibley on Friday night.

It was a close first half as the Wolfpack had a 26-24 lead, but widened that lead by outscoring Henry Sibley 33-19 in the second half to win the game.

There was a diverse amount of scoring for Park on Friday night as three players reached double digits. Justine Jameson led the Wolfpack with 19 points, while Ayanii Satcher and Ashanti Boykin scored 14 and 12 points respectively.

Madeline Blumberg also had a strong game with eight points. Park improved its record to 3-6 on the season and will have a week off before the Wolfpack plays in the Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic.

Their first game is on Friday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. against Stewartville.