It took until the final minutes for the Park girls' hockey team to earn the lead and win 3-2 over Roseville in a key conference game on Friday night.

Adie Steinke scored the first goal of the game in the first 15 seconds to give the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead and Carissa Oberding recorded the assist. Then, Roseville scored two goals in the final minutes of the first period to make it a 2-1 game.

Shauna Miller tied the game up at 2-2 with a goal in the second period and the assist came from Steinke. Finally, about 14 and a half minutes in the third period, the Wolfpack broke the tie with a goal from Emma Henderson to win the game for Park. Maddy Bloedel and Steinke helped with the assist in the third goal.

The win improved Park's record to 5-6-1 on the season and 4-4-1 in the conference. The Wolfpack will play their next game on Friday, Dec. 27, at 5 p.m. against Hastings in Burnsville for a weekend tournament.