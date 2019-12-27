After a couple days of time spent with family and friends, the Park boys’ hockey team hit the ice at the National Sports Center in Blaine.

The trip is for the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic where the Wolfpack competed with three other teams in the gold division for the championship trophy. Park was here last here for this tournament, but their focus was on winning the title.

The first step to that end goal started on Thursday night as Park took on Minneapolis in the opening round of the tournament. It was two similar teams, which translated to a good game for all three periods.

It was a back-and-forth game for the first two periods, but the Wolfpack players came out with a different mindset in the third period as they controlled it to a 5-3 win over Minneapolis.

“We want to have a strong run in this tournament, especially the seniors since this is the last year for us,” said Matt Thompson. “We’ve had some good games leading up to this game and I think it helped us get this win.”

This was an important win because it was the first win of the season for the Wolfpack. After a handful of close losses and learning from each of them, the Park players were able to have a boost of confidence for the rest of the weekend.

The scoring started about six and a half minutes into the first period when Thompson scored for the Wolfpack to make it a 1-0 game. Dalton Anderson recorded the assist on the goal.

Shortly after the goal, Minneapolis came back to tie the game 1-1 heading into the first intermission. On a power play in the second period, Vincent Lucio gave Park the 2-1 lead with his goal and an assist from Jack Weidner.

Minneapolis took charge of the rest of the second period with two goals and a 3-2 lead heading into the third and final period of the game.

“We knew we’ve been in these spots before this season, so we had the confidence that we could win this game,” said Carter Newpower. “We just kept fighting in that third period and it helped us get this win today.”

Head coach Jay Moser agreed with Newpower and Thompson that the first two periods weren’t the Wolfpack’s best hockey this season, but a switch clicked in the third period.

It became a balance between offense and defense, which allowed Park to control the puck for the majority of the period. Newpower scored two goals to give the Wolfpack the 5-3 win.

The biggest moment came with a minute and a half on the clock in the third period as Keegan Wohnoutka was put in the penalty box for five minutes due to checking a Minneapolis opponent from behind.

That penalty gave Minneapolis the one-player advantage on the ice, but the goalie was pulled too so it became a two-player advantage for 90 seconds.

Minneapolis had the puck for the majority of those seconds, but goalie Conner Nelsen and the Park defense was able to stop each shot to keep the two-goal win.

“Conner did a great job at goalie today because Minneapolis could’ve had a lot of momentum if he didn’t get a few key saves,” Moser said. “He’s been growing all season and he’s one of the reasons we won this game.”

Newpower said the win allows the team to put the first part of the season in the past and focus on building from this win into the future. The Wolfpack will have a quick turnaround with their next game coming up on Friday, Dec. 27, at 4:30 p.m.

Park will take on Academy of Holy Angels, who defeated Rogers on Thursday afternoon. The Shiners are 7-1 to start this season, but the Wolfpack are confident with their scoring ability early on this tournament.

“It’s great to see us scoring early on this tournament,” Newpower said. “Now, we just need to correct some things on defense and we can make a strong run in this tournament.”