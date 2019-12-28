Player of the Year

Delaney Issendorf (jr. outside hitter), Lake City

2019: Republican Eagle Player of the Year, All-HVL,Team Co-Offensive Player of the Year, 355 kills, 191 digs, 42 aces, 24 blocks.

Career: 933 kills, 491 digs, 119 aces, 82 blocks, Two-time All-HVL.

From head coach Kirk Thornton: "Delaney is the all-time leader in Kills in Lake City history, fourth in Aces, and 10th in digs. She is a 6 rotation player who is a very dynamic player. She's one of the best HVL players and plays with high-energy.”

Area Impact Players

Jaci Winchell (so. setter), Cannon Falls

2019: All-HVL, Team MVP, Team Most Improved Player, 826 assists, 214 digs, 35 aces, 24 blocks.

Career: 1,199 assists, 390 digs, 69 aces.

From head coach Melissa Huseth: "Jaci is an athletic setter who gave us the ability to run a quick offense. Jaci is a work horse with very little time off the court whether in practice or in matches. Jaci’s work ethic, intelligence and selflessness make her the ideal athlete to run a 5-1 offense. Jaci was first in serving percentage and second in ace serves. She also played solid defense in the back row and became an offensive threat in the front row. She is a fun player to coach and watch."





Hannah Gadient (jr. setter), Goodhue

2019: All-HVL Honorable Mention, Team MVP, 492 assists, 203 digs, 79 kills, 46 aces, 32 blocks.

Career: Surpassed 1,000 assists this season.

From head coach Lindsey Bauer: "She is extremely hard working and very dedicated to the program/team/sport. She has been a great leader for the team and we are very excited to see what next year has in store!"





Ally Peterson (sr. outside hitter), Kenyon-Wanamingo

2019: All-HVL, All-State, Academic All-State 398 kills, 354 digs, 33 blocks, 30 aces.

Career: 1,705 kills (K-W All-Time Leader), 1,175 digs, 158 blocks, 121 aces, 43 assists, Two-time All-State.

From head coach Jennifer Nerison: "Ally has played a huge role in this volleyball program at K-W. She has given so much time, energy, and effort during the high school season and the off season by helping with the younger athletes in the program during the summer months and putting in the time to improve her game and the K-W program as a whole. She is a positive leader on and off the court. Ally has a strong passion for the sport of volleyball, and it is very obvious when you see her out there playing. Ally can see the court and is very strategic. Ally can place the ball on the opponent's side to make them work for every ball. It's not always how hard you can hit the ball and Ally understands this, she has many tools from a soft tip, roll shot to the middle or hard hit ball down the line.”





Megan Erickson (jr. middle hitter), Randolph

2019: All-SEC, Team MVP, 230 kills, 171 digs, 49 aces, 30 blocks.

Career: 594 kills, 403 digs, 127 aces, 94 blocks, Two-time All-SEC.

From head coach Marie Jacob: "Megan is a three-year starting middle. She brings a high-energy, competitive spirit to the court. Megan broke her own single season kill record this season with 230 kills and she has the career kill record with 594. Megan was a Rocket volleyball captain this season. She is the driving force on our team on both offense and defense. When she is in the back row with Meredith Taylor (our libero) not much hits the floor."





Abi Deming (jr. outside hitter), Red Wing

2019: All-Big 9, 261 kills, 221 digs, 32 aces, 15 blocks, 3 assists.

Career: 609 kills, 335 digs, 50 aces, 136 blocks,17 assists.

From head coach Lindsay Woychek: "Abi showed great improvement over the summer and was our go-to athlete on the court. She moved from the middle to the outside this season and

became a 6 rotation athlete for us."





Jakalyn Arendt (sr. middle hitter), Zumbrota-Mazeppa

2019: All-HVL, Academic All-State, 234 kills, 197 digs, 47 blocks, 32 aces, 4 assists.

Career: 391 kills, 99 blocks.

From head coach Lisa Nelson: "Jakalyn led us on the court with her hitting and blocking. When we needed to end a volley we looked to Jakalyn to put the ball away or get an ace block. Jakalyn went from being a front row player in the 2018 season to a 6 rotation player in 2019."