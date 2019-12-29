The Red Wing girls' basketball team edged Kasson-Mantorville 48-43 in the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic on Saturday at Winona State University.

The Wingers and Komets were tied 19-19 going into the second half. Despite the Komets outshooting the Wingers from behind the arc 45 percent to 25, the Wingers sunk 10 of 13 at the free-throw line while the Komets made 5 of 11.

Abi Deming led the Wingers with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Sydnee Nelson scored 10 points and had a team-high three steals. Kyli Nelson added nine points and Sydney Rahn finished with four points, six rebounds and four assists.

Red Wing (11-0) won both games at the tournament and remained undefeated. The Wingers return to the court Friday, Jan. 3.

Friday

Red Wing earned a 63-46 win over Waseca on Friday in the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

The Wingers led at the half 37-16, but the Blue Jays didn't go away quietly. In the second half, the Blue Jays' comeback attempt fell short, but the team did outscore the Wingers 30-26.

Kyli Nelson led the Wingers with 25 points, while shooting 5 of 9 from behind the arc. Nelson also led the team in steals with two. Sydney Rahn and Nelson each had a team-high three rebounds, while Rahn scored 10 points and had three assists.

Sammi Chandler had 11 points and three assists and Abi Deming contributed seven points and three assists.