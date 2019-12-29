The Goodhue girls' basketball team beat St. Charles 62-46 on Saturday in the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

"Not our cleanest game, but with everybody scoring it helped us pull away," said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme.

The Wildcats led by 10 points at the half and made 18 of 23 at the free-throw line to stay ahead.

Tori Miller led the Wildcats with 12 points. Elissa Lodermeier, Anika Schafer and Joslyn Carlson each had 10 points. Torrie Rehder added eight points and Hannah Gadient scored seven points.

Pine Island 37, Caledonia 20

Pine Island defeated Caledonia at the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

Alex Larson scored a game-high 13 points for the Panthers. Taylor Koenen and Megan Gerhart each had eight points. Brooke Sinning led the Panthers in rebounds with nine.

Area Scores:

Rochester John Marshall 70, Lake City 63

Friday

Goodhue's defense overwhelmed Lewiston-Altura in a 58-24 win at the Winona State Holiday Tournament in girls' basketball action on Friday.

The Wildcats led 33-9 at halftime and went on a 10-0 run in the final 2 minutes of the first half to pull away.

Elissa Lodermeier led the Wildcats with 17 points and three 3-pointers. Torrie Rehder scored eight points. Joslyn Carlson had seven points and seven rebounds, while Hannah Gadient and Tori Miller each added six points.

Cannon Falls 63, Randolph 47

Randolph made a push late in the game, but couldn't take the lead as Cannon Falls held on for the victory.

"Both teams gave a great effort," said Cannon Falls head coach Samantha McCamy. '"Randolph cut the lead to four points with about 8 minutes left in the game, but we buckled down and did what we needed to do to close out the game."

Belle Freeberg recorded a double-double for the Bombers with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Jaci Winchell had 19 points and eight rebounds. Freeberg and Winchell each made three 3-pointers.

The Rockets had three players in double-digits. Megan Erickson led the way with 13 points and nine rebounds. Meredith Taylor had 12 points and Paige Ford scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Cannon Falls (2-6) returns to action against Bethlehem Academy on Friday, Jan. 3. Randolph (4-6) faces Zumbrota-Mazeppa on the road Jan. 3.

Area Scores:

Rosemount 71, Lake City 51