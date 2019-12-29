The Lake City boys' basketball team won the Rochester Rotary Tournament with a 56-43 win over Osseo on Saturday.

The Tigers held a narrow 19-17 lead after the first half, but pulled away in the second outscoring the Orioles 37-26.

Reid Gastner led the Tigers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Jake Wohlers made 5 of 9 from behind the arc and finished with 17 points. Justin Wohlers contributed 10 points, six rebounds, and a team-high six assists.

Pine Island 63, Randolph 58

Randolph made a second-half push after trailing 29-20 at the half, but couldn't pull out the win in the third-place game at the St. Charles Tournament.

Nick Drinken scored a team-high 18 points for the Rockets. AJ Weidner made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Dane Ehleringer and Devon Schultz each added six points.

Area Scores:

Cannon Falls 58, Minneapolis Washburn 47

Kenyon-Wanamingo 57, Tri-City United 40

Friday

Lake City held a commanding 53-30 lead early in the second half. While Rochester Mayo did cut into the deficit, the Tigers prevailed to earn a 90-78 win on Friday at the Rochester Rotary Tournament.

Nate Heise, who finished with a game-high 34 points, passed a career milestone. He became Lake City's all-time leader in 3-pointers made, passing Marc Kjos.

Reid Gastner supplied 28 points for the Tigers and made 5 of 6 from behind the arc.

Prairie du Chein (WI) 59, Z-M 54 OT

Zumbrota-Mazeppa fell in overtime in the second of two games at the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

Z-M went ahead 27-24 in the first, but were outscored by the same margin in the second. Prairie du Chein won in overtime, outscoring the Cougars 8-3.

Willie Holm and Zach Hutton each scored a team-high 14 points for the Cougars. Hutton recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Cylkowski contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Area Scores:

Cannon Falls 86, St. Paul Washington 80

Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 63

La Crescent-Hokah 81, Randolph 71

Thursday

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's strong first half was enough to give the Cougars a 58-49 victory over Chatfield in the Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic on Thursday at Winona State University.

The Cougars outscored the Gophers 35-25 in the first half and held on as Chatfield outscored Z-M 24-23 in the second.

Anthony Cylkowski led the Cougars with 16 points and six rebounds. Willie Holm had 12 points and a team-high five assists. Zach Hutton added 13 points and five rebounds.