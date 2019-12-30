After the holidays, the Woodbury girls' basketball team traveled to Roseville High School on Friday and Saturday for a holiday tournament against a couple non-conference teams.

The Royals went 1-1 in the tournament and had some strong performances by a handful of players as they redirect to the conference season this upcoming week.

On Friday, the Royals took on Andover and were looking to erase a two-game losing streak. It was a back-and-forth game between the two teams, but Andover finished with a 63-61 win.

The close loss propelled Woodbury to come out firing in Saturday's game against Minneapolis South. The Royals finished the first half with a 35-17 lead, which led to a 64-49 win to create the 1-1 record.

Woodbury had three players finish in double digits for points on Saturday including the leading point scorer Calie Mundahl with 18 points. Carley West and Mary Grant finished the day with 14 and 11 points respectively.

Megan Hurley ended the game with eight points, while Lexy Paulson finished with six points.

The win ended a three-game losing streak as the Royals prepare for a non-conference game at Edina on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7 p.m.

This upcoming game will start three straight road games as the Royals play at Park and at Eden Prairie after their game with the Hornets.