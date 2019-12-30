After a scoreless first period, the Woodbury boys' hockey team had a battle with Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday in the Doug Woog Premier Tournament. The Royals finished the day with a 4-2 loss to extend their losing streak to four games.

Woodbury scored the first goal of the game about a minute and a half into the second period as Charles Schuyler found the back of the net. Alex Glaeser and Andrew Zimmerman recorded the assist for the goal.

Bloomington Jefferson came back to score three straight goals to create a 3-1 lead, but the Royals scored one more goal in the second period to make it a 3-2 game heading into the final period.

Quinn Krueger scored the second goal for the Royals with about 15 seconds left in the second period. Luke Danielson and Ayden Hooley earned the assists for this goal.

Bloomington Jefferson scored one more goal in the third period to make it a 4-2 win over Woodbury. The Royals will have a week off before they start their conference season again.

Woodbury will start with its rival opponent East Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. before taking on Park on Thursday, Jan. 9.