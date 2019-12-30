The East Ridge boys' basketball team hosted a handful of the top teams in the state on Friday and Saturday for a holiday tournament. The Raptors played Eastview on Friday night and Minnehaha Academy on Saturday night to play some tough non-conference opponents in the middle of the regular season.

East Ridge took on Eastview on Friday night and it was a battle between two of the top big men in the state. Ben Carlson from East Ridge and Steven Crowl from Eastview faced off against each other, but next year the two of them will be teammates at Wisconsin-Madison.

Carlson led the Raptors with 24 points, while Kendall Blue and Ben North both scored in double digits with 15 and 10 points respectively. Brody Kriesel also finished with nine points.

Crowl didn't lead the Lightning, but he finished with 13 points. Ryan Thissen was the leader for Eastview with 21 points including one 3-pointer that won the game for the Lightning.

With three seconds left in the game, the score was tied at 63 and Eastview had the ball. Thissen went across the court and grabbed the ball as he dribbled to the 3-point line and launched the ball over Blue and North from East Ridge.

The ball banked off the backboard and went through the hoop to win 66-63 over the Raptors in a buzzer beater game.

The Raptors had to regroup as they played another tough opponent on Saturday night against Minnehaha Academy. The Redhawks are one of the biggest teams in the state with many top-rated players including the top prospect Jalen Suggs.

It was a tight game throughout the night as Minnehaha Academy led 35-28 at the half, but the Redhawks ultimately won 67-56. Suggs led the team with 25 points, while Prince Aligbe and Chet Holmgren each scored in double digits.

For the Raptors, Kriesel led the team with 17 points while Blue was right behind him with 15 points. Carlson was right behind the two of them with 13 points and Drew Adams finished with nine points.

The goal for East Ridge throughout this season is to play its best basketball at the end of February and into March. If the Raptors reach the state tournament again, they will be playing these types of teams so head coach Josh Peltier wants to play these teams during the regular season.

This tough non-conference schedule will continue this upcoming week as East Ridge travels to Wayzata on Thursday, Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. and then will host Edina on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m.

After those two games, the Raptors will return to conference play for the majority of the regular season.