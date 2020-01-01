While 2019 has come to a close, Woodbury and Cottage Grove had some sports memories to hold onto not only into 2020, but for the future.

From state championships and first-time state appearances, to captivating feature stories and everything in the middle, last year didn’t disappoint. There are stories of triumph and stories of defeat, but each story has a purpose in telling the entire year of 2019.

There are so many stories told throughout the year, but here are The Bulletin’s Top 10 sports stories:

Wittman wins back-to-back state titles

It’s hard to win state once, but to come back during a senior year and claim the same title is a huge accomplishment. East Ridge boys’ pole vaulter Alec Wittman won the state title his junior year.

During the 2019 spring season, he wanted to repeat and finish his high school career on top. The season started off strong with record-breaking vaults, and he simply continued to build upon it for the postseason.

Once he reached the state meet in June, he knew he was on the right path to have his biggest vault on the biggest stage. He had won the state title a year earlier with a vault of 14-6, but he knew he would have to go to win a second title.

Wittman cleared 15 feet and was waiting for his opponent to jump over, but the contender couldn’t, and Wittman was crowned state champion once again.

Wittman is currently at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and competing for the track and field team.

East Ridge baseball wins state

The East Ridge baseball team came into the 2019 section tournament with a record of 14-6. But the Raptors were one of the hottest teams in the state as they finished out the regular season winning nine of their last 10 games, which bumped their seeding up to No. 2 in the section tournament.

East Ridge controlled the first three section games including defeating No. 1 seed Eastview in the championship semifinals. The two teams then faced off in the championship series, but the Lightning had to win two games compared to East Ridge only having to win one game.

Eastview had complete control in the first five innings taking a 5-1 lead and making it seem like a second game would happen. East Ridge didn’t want to play a second game and put six runs on the board in the sixth inning to win 7-5 and advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

That comeback mentality was used in the state tournament as well when the Raptors scored six runs in the seventh inning against Mounds View in the state quarterfinals.

In the state semifinals, East Ridge took on Stillwater and the two teams needed extra innings. The Raptors scored two runs in the top of the eighth, but the Ponies made a comeback effort in the bottom of the inning. Stillwater was only able to score one run and East Ridge advanced to the state championship.

The title game started late as there was a rain delay at Target Field. The delay continued for East Ridge as New Prague’s starting pitcher had a perfect game after four innings. The Raptors did their comeback run once again to score five runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to win 7-2 and take home their first state title in program history.

Thunderbolts bring home state title

The South Washington County Thunderbolts had a memorable 2018-19 year as the team finished second at state in adapted soccer, hockey and softball. That second-place finish pushed them to get back to the state championship, but this time winning the game.

The Thunderbolts started the 2019-20 school year with the adapted soccer season. The team opened up the season with a new, but familiar, head coach in Bruce Fiedler.

While Fiedler became the new head coach, he’s been a part of the Thunderbolts program for more than a decade and he was determined to get this team a state title.

The Thunderbolts started the adapted soccer season strong with a handful of dominant wins which led to an undefeated regular season.

After going undefeated and winning their conference, the Thunderbolts automatically qualified for the state tournament.

Instead of preparing for the section tournament, the team had a couple of weeks to practice and get their mindset right for the state tournament. At the end of November, the Thunderbolts traveled to Stillwater High School as one of the No. 1 seeds in the state tournament.

The Thunderbolts started the tournament against the Dakota United Hawks and shut them out with a 7-0 win. The team had the night to prepare for the South Suburban Jets and it helped them win 6-5 as Tyler Tinucci scored the game-winning goal in the final 30 seconds of the game.

The win brought the Thunderbolts into a familiar place, the state championship game. The players were determined to win this time around and started off with an early lead after a couple of goals.

The Thunderbolts were able to keep their lead and win 3-1 over Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee to win the state title.

A historic year for Raptor athletics

The East Ridge athletics department had an impressive 2019. There were a handful of teams that reached the state tournament for the first time and there were some top finishes at state.

The East Ridge girls’ hockey team traveled over to the Xcel Energy Center for the state tournament after they won their first ever section title by defeating Eagan in the section finals. At state, East Ridge lost a tough game to Edina in the opening round and went into the consolation bracket.

The Raptors faced off against Maple Grove in the consolation semifinals, but couldn’t defeat the Crimson to go 0-2 at state.

During the same weekend, the East Ridge gymnastics team traveled to the University of Minnesota to compete in the state meet both as a team and as individuals.

The Raptors earned fourth place as a team after some strong performances by all of the gymnasts. Cassie Kahrer also finished her senior year with some individual hardware after earning fourth place in the all-around and on the floor.

The East Ridge wrestling team also made history after winning the section title over Hastings. The Raptors reached the team state tournament for the first time in program history and went 1-2 with their first state win coming against Eden Prairie.

Along with the team accomplishments, the Raptors sent a handful of wrestlers to the individual tournament. The biggest highlight came from Marco Cavallaro who finished second in the 285-pound class.

The boys’ swimming and diving state meet took place the same weekend as state wrestling and East Ridge sent a couple relay teams and some individuals to the meet. The Raptors didn’t have any team or individual finish on the podium (top eight), but they did have some personal records and motivation for the upcoming winter season.

The winter season ended with a fourth-place finish for the East Ridge boys’ basketball team after winning their first section title in program history in a win over Cretin-Derham Hall.

The spring season resulted in the East Ridge softball team reaching the state tournament for the first time in program history. The Raptors beat Eden Prairie in the opening state round, but lost the next two games to finish in fourth place.

Finally, the Raptors concluded the fall season with an impressive run by the East Ridge boys’ soccer team as they finished second place at the state tournament. The Raptors defeated Woodbury in the section finals to reach state and won the first two games to make it into the state championship.

East Ridge played Edina in the title game and lost 2-1.

Silvis’ golden offseason

Park wrestler Zachary Silvis had a memorable summer when he competed for a spot on the U15 Greco World Team.

After Silvis wrestled at the high school state tournament, his mindset switched to greco wrestling as he traveled to Nebraska in early April to compete for a spot on the world team. Silvis was the top seed in the tournament and showed off his skills in the one-day, five-match tournament.

The Park wrestler reached the championship match, which was a best-of-three. Silvis won 7-5 in the first match, and that led to a pin in the second match as he earned a spot on the U15 Greco World Team.

The excitement continued for Silvis when he made the trip to Budapest, Hungary, in the middle of June. He was able to share some moments with his family and go sight seeing around the city.

Along with the moments off the mat, he was able to check off another goal in his wrestling career. Silvis won a gold medal for Team USA in the 44-kilogram weight class and he will remember that trip to Budapest for the rest of his life.

For Silvis, the trip meant more to him because he was representing the United States and he was proud to bring home a gold medal for his country.

Gamm continued his dream

Former East Ridge baseball player Max Gamm had to battle through adversity – and quite a bit of pain – during his junior and senior years of high school. The pain was eventually diagnosed as Crohn’s Disease.

Even though he felt pain and fatigue, he always looked forward to his next baseball game. He might’ve felt miserable during the day, but there was a smile on his face once he reached the baseball field.

During his junior year in high school, he had to battle through the symptoms because he wasn’t sure what was happening inside his body. Eventually, Gamm’s parents brought him to a specialist because they had to figure out an answer.

Throughout that summer and into his senior year, Gamm strictly focused on baseball and getting better.

He would stay at home for the majority of the day as he was trying to find the right medication to alleviate the pain inside his body. In the evening, he would head out to the baseball field and play the game he loved.

During his junior year, most of his scholarship offers disappeared because schools weren’t sure what was going on and why he was in so much pain. Throughout his senior year, Gamm built back his reputation as a strong baseball player and started to earn back his college offers once again.

He decided to sign with the University of Nebraska-Omaha where Gamm is currently a junior. He’s had two strong seasons to start off his college career and he’s looking to continue improving his skills.

Gamm has been able to handle Crohn’s Disease better with medication and, more importantly, a good diet. He hopes to one day be drafted and play in the MLB so he can continue to play the game he loves for years to come.

Woodbury girls’ tennis breaks through

At the beginning of the fall season, the Woodbury girls’ tennis captains knew this could be the year where the Royals finally broke the curse. Over the last four years, Woodbury had reached the section finals but had lost each time.

Eagan had won three of those four years, but Woodbury’s senior class was determined to change the course of history.

Woodbury reached the section finals once again, but played Simley for a spot at the state tournament. The Royals took charge in the finals and earned a 5-2 victory to reach state.

There were tears, hugs and smiles during the ceremony after the section final win because many of the Royals had been through the handful of playoff losses.

Woodbury wasn’t seeded at the state tournament, but the team faced off against conference rival Mounds View in the opening round. The Royals had a tough match and lost 5-2, which placed Woodbury in the consolation bracket.

The Royals bounced back from the loss and ended up winning their next match against Becker, 6-1, with a dominant performance from the players. In the consolation championship, Woodbury faced off against Elk River. It was a tight match, but the Royals fell 4-3.

Sommerland back on the podium

Senior Park gymnast Brenna Sommerland came into the 2018-19 season with the determination to be a back-to-back state champion on the balance beam.

She won the balance beam state title during her junior year and finished third with a score of 9.45 at the 2019 section meet to reach the state tournament this past February.

Sommerland traveled to the University of Minnesota with teammate Mandy Hafner in the early part of February to finish out their high school careers on the biggest stage.

Sommerland was only at state for beam, so she was able to focus on the one event for the entire weekend. That helped her in the end as she finished on the podium once again for the Wolfpack.

She wasn’t the first-place finisher like her junior year, but she still finished in fifth place and left her mark on the Park gymnastics program. Head coach Alison Flaata said she was proud of Sommerland and Hafner reaching the state meet their senior year.

Mauder, Greenwalt dive back to state

The Woodbury diving program has been a prominent name in the state of Minnesota as the Royals have had plenty of boys and girls reach the state meet and etch their name in program history.

Woodbury currently has two divers that are making a name for themselves at a young age. Eighth-grader Gabby Mauder and sophomore Caitlyn Greenwalt reached the state meet last season. Mauder reached the second day of diving at state, but wasn’t able to reach the podium (top eight).

Coming into the 2019 fall season, the two of them worked hard at their club diving team and that translated early in the high school season. The two of them were putting up scores that dominated diving competitions and gave the Royals a first and second place scores in each dual meet.

Their success continued all regular season and the two were excited to start the section meet in hopes of reaching state once again. The Royals duo finished the section meet with a 1-2 punch as both Mauder and Greenwalt reached state for a second straight season.

Mauder finished first at sections with a score of 415, while Greenwalt finished just below her in second place with a score of 407.

The two of them were excited to go back to state together as a duo and their goal this year was to reach the second day of diving and ultimately earn a spot on the podium.

The preliminary round at state started off a little rough for Mauder as she ended up in 12th place, but she made a strong comeback to finish third in the semifinals and earn a spot in the finals.

Greenwalt had the opposite run to the final round as she started the preliminary round on a hot streak, finishing in fourth place. Then, she dropped to eighth place in the semifinals.

In the final round, the two of them had impressive dives and it allowed them to reach the state podium for the first time in their diving careers.

Mauder ended up in third place with a score of 378.80, while Greenwalt finished behind her in fifth place with a score of 357.10.

Everson’s termination leads upheaval

The East Ridge wrestling team reached the team state tournament for the first time in program history where the Raptors went 1-2 with a win against Eden Prairie in the consolation bracket.

A few months later, the District 833 School Board unanimously decided to not renew head coach Matt Everson’s coaching contract for the 2019-20 season. School district attorney Mick Waldspurger listed eight reasons for the termination of the contract, including acts of insubordination.

When the story came out at the end of April, it shook the East Ridge wrestling community as many parents and wrestlers supported Everson. Other parts of the community were on the other side wanting a fresh start with the East Ridge wrestling program.

Everson had the opportunity to speak to the school board about the reasons for his termination at the end of May, but the school board upheld its decision to not renew his contract for the upcoming year.

The former head coach spoke for about 15-20 minutes to explain his reasoning behind some of the reasons for termination with a room filled with parents, high school wrestlers and youth wrestlers from the East Ridge program.

Everson explained he was trying to make the best decisions for this team and the program to continue what he built in the past years as a head coach for the Raptors. He also added that he wanted to help the team reach their ultimate goal of winning a state championship and he was proud of the work these wrestlers did during the 2018-19 season to reach the state tournament.

Ultimately, Everson was removed as head coach for East Ridge wrestling and a handful of key Raptor wrestlers transferred to Stillwater for the 2019-20 season.