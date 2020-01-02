The Park boys' basketball team was down 36-25 at halftime on Friday against Superior, but the Wolfpack made a strong comeback in the second half to keep the game close.

Park outscored Superior 41-31 in the second half, but lost 67-66 to drop to 2-6 on the season.

The Wolfpack had a variety of scoring in the game with four players reaching double digits. Ethan Townsend led the team with 17 points, while Jack Blumberg and Pharell Payne each scored 12 points. Jayden Lane also ended up with 11 points to help in the game.

Park will have two more road games to start off the 2020 year as the Wolfpack heads to Eastview on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. and then will play at Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.