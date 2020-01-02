The Park girls' hockey team traveled to Burnsville after a few days off to go play in a tournament against some strong opponents around the metro area.

The Wolfpack opened up the tournament against Apple Valley on Thursday and faced an early deficit that led to a 5-1 loss. Apple Valley scored three goals in the first four minutes, but Park was able to score one goal in the first period to make it a 3-1 game.

The goal came from Shelby Hansen with assists coming from Alli Lentz and Emma Henderson. Apple Valley scored one more goal in the second period and a final goal in the third period to make it a 5-1 win.

Park was hoping to bounce back from the loss as the Wolfpack faced off against Hastings on Friday night. The Wolfpack was able to score consistently, which led to a 6-3 win for Park.

Hastings scored the first goal of the game, but Park was able to tie the game up about 30 seconds later with a goal from Rachel Amland and an assist from Alli Lentz. The Raiders took a 2-1 lead with about 11 seconds left in the first period, but the Wolfpack came out firing in the second period.

Emma Henderson and Adie Steinke each scored goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. The two goals were assisted by Steinke, Henderson and Shauna Miller.

That hot streak continued for the Wolfpack as they scored three more goals to start the third period and take a 6-2 lead. Addy Finn scored the first goal and then Amland and Steinke each scored their second goal of the game. The assists came from Hansen, Henderson, Emma Osland and Emily Waldo earned two assists.

The Raiders scored one more goal late in the third period to give Park the 6-3 win on Friday night.

Finally, the tournament wrapped up on Monday as Park took on Burnsville. It was a close game with minimal scoring between the two teams, but the Blaze were able to earn the 2-1 victory.

It was a scoreless first period, but Park scored the first goal of the game about a minute and a half into the second period. The goal came from Miller as the assist was recorded by Hansen and Steinke.

Burnsville came back in the third period to score two goals in the first minute and a half to win 2-1. Jocelyn Veary had a strong game for Park as she saved 33 of 35 shots and created a 94.3 saving percentage.

The Wolfpack took a lot from that weekend of hockey as they prepare for the second half of the regular season. Park will start their conference schedule once again on Saturday, Jan. 4, as the Wolfpack travels to Mounds View at 7:30 p.m.