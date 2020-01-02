The New Life Academy boys' basketball team traveled across to Trinity at River Ridge for the extended weekend in a tournament against some tough competition.

The Eagles finished the weekend 1-2, but every game ended with a four-point margin or less.

New Life started the tournament on Friday against Anoka and the two teams were neck-and-neck for the majority of the game. The score was tied 35-35 at the half, but Anoka was able to squeeze out the 67-64 victory in the end.

The Eagles had a strong variety of scoring including Kollin Kaemingk with 15 points, while Konner Ware and Max Briggs finished with 11 and 10 points respectively. Cooper St. Cyr also ended the game with eight points.

New Life was hoping to bounce back from the loss as the team took on St. Paul Harding on Saturday. It was yet another close game as the Eagles took a 26-22 lead at the half.

St. Paul Harding outscored New Life by five points in the second half to win 71-70. It was another strong outing for Kaemingk as he led the team with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Ware and Michael Reader each finished with 14 points and Briggs finished with nine points.

The Eagles had one more game left in the tournament as they faced off against the host school, Trinity, on Monday. New Life faced a 24-20 deficit at half, but came back to outscore Trinity 29-21 in the second half to win 49-45.

Kaemingk stayed consistent all weekend as he finished with a team-high 17 points against Trinity, while Ware and Erick Reader finished with nine points each. Briggs also had another strong game with eight points.

New Life took a lot away from that tournament and the Eagles hope to use it for the second half of the season. The season will start with two road games as the Eagles travel to Legacy Christian on Friday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m. and then New Life will head to Maranatha on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m.