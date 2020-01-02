The Pierce and Goodhue County area sports teams collectively had another successful year in 2019. These are some of the top moments of the year.





Three Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestlers win state titles

Seniors Jerron Matson, Seth Brossard and Tyler Craig all went out on top. The three led Kenyon-Wanamingo to a second-place finish in the team tournament, then days later each won a state title in their respective weight classes.

First was Matson at 120 pounds, who earlier in the season tore his meniscus and opted for surgery. Five weeks after the initial injury, he was back for the section quarterfinals and continued to wrestle through into state.

“I didn’t know how he would respond,” K-W head coach Matt Ryan said regarding how Matson would hold up in the state meet. “Jeron handled it well.”

At 152 pounds, Brossard took control in the second period and dominated in the third for the win. Ryan said Brossard had put in lots of work to be able to make a bid for a title that had eluded him in previous years.

“He did everything right,” Ryan said of Brossard’s year as a whole. “He did a great job of fending off the desperation (in the title match) and set a good pace throughout.”

Wrestling in the following match was Tyler Ryan. He had the same surgery as Matson much earlier in the season to repair a meniscus that tore for a second time.

Matt Ryan wasn’t sure what to expect of Tyler in the state title at 160 pounds. In a back-and-forth match, Tyler earned a takedown in the final 10 seconds of the third period to put him ahead by a point. It wound up being the winning takedown and it came as a big surprise to Matt.

“The last 10 seconds have changed how we feel today and how we’ll feel in the next five years,” Matt said.

Ten Pierce County wrestlers compete at individual state tournament

Ten Pierce County wrestlers qualified for the individual state tournament last February. Ellsworth had eight of those qualifiers: Carter Huppert, Charlie Stuhl, Jared Lansing, Sawyer Hamilton, Logan Melstrom, Logan Peterson, Cedric Kosnopfal and Jared Toenjes. From Prescott there was Joe Schulte and Kenny Fesenmaier represented Spring Valley/Elmwood.

Stuhl (132-pounds) and Lansing (145) were the top finishers as both finished third in Division 2. Stuhl beat Edgerton’s Cole Bavery by a 4-0 decision in the third-place match while Lansing beat Zach Boehnlein of Chilton/Hilbert by an 11-0 major decision, his second win over Boehnlein of the tournament.

Toenjes (170) and Peterson (285) both took fifth for Ellsworth while Melstrom (195) finished sixth. Toenjes beat Tanner Goeman of Kewaskum by a 9-3 decision, second win over Goeman in just a few days. Peterson was up 12-0 in his fifth-place match before he pinned Belleville’s Daniel Enloe in the third period. Melstrom lost his fifth-place match to Belmont’s Will Schaefer by fall. Fesenmaier finished sixth for SVE after he lost to Fennimore’s Aaron Ragel by a 4-2 decision and finished his senior year with a record of 32-13.

Hamilton (152) won his first match by a 5-2 decision over Gaven Lisowe of Chilton/Hilbert but then dropped his next two matches. Kosnopfal (160) lost his first match to Colton Worachek of Luxemburg-Casco by a 4-2 decision and was eliminated. For Prescott, Schulte (220) lost his first two matches at state.

Of the eight wrestlers who competed at state last year, Huppert, Stuhl, Peterson and Schulte all look to return this year.





Ellsworth Panthers wrestling takes second at team state

The Ellsworth wrestling team won their 14th-straight section championship last February and returned to the Division 2 team state tournament for the 14th time as well. It was also their record-tying 18th trip to team state overall. Ellsworth went on to make the state finals as the top seed but fell to No. 2 Freedom 35-16 to take second.

The Panthers cruised through Section A with blowout wins over Medford (53-15) in the semifinals and Spooner/Webster 51-18 in the final. Once at state, Ellsworth opened up by beating No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran 50-18 in the semifinals. Wisconsin Lutheran took just four weight classes, one of which was a forfeit. Charlie Stuhl, Jared Lansing, Sawyer Hamilton, Cedric Kosnopfal, Logan Melstrom and Logan Peterson all got pins for the Panthers in the remaining 11 matches to cruise to victory.

The championship dual got off to a rough start for Ellsworth, which dropped the first three weights and trailed 9-0 until Stuhl won by major decision at 132-pounds. Lansing (145) and Hamilton (152) also collected major-decision wins to put the Panthers into a 12-12 tie with Freedom. Kosnopfal (170) put the Panthers ahead 16-15 with another major decision but from there it was all downhill for Ellsworth. Freedom took the final five matches to secure the win.

Head coach Mark Matzek said at the time that his team had been sloppy in their win over Wisconsin Lutheran and that cost them against Freedom.

“We didn't show up, but that's ultimately my fault," Matzek said. "I've got to find out why didn't we. We showed up at the Clash; we wrestled better against Simley. Sectionals, you know, what was it? That's something for me to figure out.”

Co-captains Lansing and Stuhl agreed with their head coach.

"I could tell from a while earlier that we weren't in it like we should have been," Lansing said. "The feeling just wasn't right."

Lake City boys basketball earn third at state

After getting bowled over by powerhouse Minnehaha Academy, the Lake City boys’ basketball team responded with a hard-fought 51-47 win over Perham in the third-place game at state. The win was the Tigers’ 28th of the season. Lake City head coach Greg Berge pointed out after the game that the Tigers only three losses in a 28-3 season were to teams with a top-10 player in the state (Breck, Rochester John Marshall, Minnehaha Academy).

“That's a phenomenal season,” Berge said of the wins and losses. “I think we've won more games than any team in the history of Lake City basketball. I told the guys how special this season was. We're fortunate, we have four starters coming back.”

The win over Perham showed how exhausted the two teams were and how badly each wanted to end the season with a win.

“I told the guys this game is about your head and your heart,” Berge said. “You have to be mentally tough in your head today because you're going to get tired and you have to overcome that mentally. You have to have heart. It's the last game of your season. I thought they did it.”

Red Wing boys’ and girls’ golf enjoy state success

Five hours after Winger Cecil Belisle won his second boys’ golf state title in three years, Sophia Yoemans won her third consecutive girls’ state title. The two became the fifth pair of golfers in state high school history to win an individual state title from the same school. The last time a boys’ and girls’ golfer from the same school won their respective title was, conveniently, Belisle and Yoemans in 2017.

Red Wing boys’ head coach Nate Gale said he knew Belisle could rebound from a triple-bogey on the first hole of the first round and Belisle did just that. In the second round on the 13th hole, Belisle went ahead with a birdie and played even the final five holes to capture the state title.

Yoemans finished ahead of teammate Leah Herzog for her third consecutive state title. Yoemans and Herzog didn’t know it until the final tally on the big scorecard outside the clubhouse was updated. They had led the Wingers to a team title, winning a single stroke.

Along with Yoemans and Herzog, Ashten Chandler, Grace Dube, Sydney Flack and Ava Bremseth shared the excitement of winning the team title.

“What a week we’ve had,” said Red Wing girls’ head coach Mark Herzog after the trophy presentations. “They’ve all been different people too. A state champion, then another is Ms. Minnesota, then the team title. There is something for everyone to celebrate, and they get to celebrate with their team, too.”

Prescott girls’ golf, freshman Ava Salay take second at state

A year after finishing eighth in their section meet, the Prescott Cardinals girls’ golf team put together a historic season after advancing to the Division 2 state meet for the first time in program history. Prescott advanced to the section meet for just the third time in team history in 2018, but the Cardinals exploded in 2019 and racked up the accolades on their way to the state tournament. They finished second in the Middle Border Conference behind New Richmond and broke the Tigers’ five-year conference winning streak.

They had four players named All-Middle Border Conference – Alexis Fredericks, Jessica Heinsch, Liz Rohl and Ava Salay – while Salay, who is a freshman, was the MBC Player of the Year after earning medalist honors in all 10 conference meets.

The Cardinals won a regional championship on the way to the section tournament, where as a team they shot a 390 at Edgewood Sacred Heart to capture a section championship and their first trip to state. Over two days at University Ridge, Prescott shot a team score of 773 to finish second behind state-champion Edgewood (702) and 17 strokes ahead of MBC rival St. Croix Central, who finished third.

“Overall I was thrilled with the outcome for our team,” Prescott’s head coach Chad Salay said. “Most of our girls have only one to two years of tournament experience — let alone state tournament experience — so for them to handle the pressure of a state tournament and perform as well as they did as a team, we are thrilled.”

Ava Salay finished second as an individual with a score of 166, 91 on day one and 85 on day two, eight strokes behind the champion and one ahead of the third-place finisher.

“Still, for (Ava) to pull out a runner-up against a very solid field of state golfers that were giving her a real run that second day, she has a lot to be proud of and she gained some invaluable experience,” coach Salay said. “I have a pretty good source that says she will come back pretty hungry next season.”

Prescott returns four of their five varsity players next year, all four of whom were underclassmen this year. However, they do lose Fredericks, who was a rock for the Cardinals throughout her career during the seasons leading up to 2019.

Ellsworth, Prescott softball teams qualify for state

A pair of Pierce County and Middle Border Conference teams qualified for their respective state tournaments this past spring. After having high hopes for the 2018 season that didn’t quite turn out, the Ellsworth softball team advanced to Division 2 state tournament with a talented roster, most of which returns for the 2020 season. Meanwhile, Prescott softball went to the Division 3 state tournament for the second year in a row.

The Cardinals beat the Bloomer Blackhawks 6-4 in the section championship game while Ellsworth beat Merrill 4-1 to advance to state. Prescott went on to face Poynette in the state semifinals, which had a 40-plus game winning streak. The Panthers drew the No. 2-seeded Seymour Thunder.

Both teams lost in their semifinal games to end their state runs, though both Poynette and Seymour went on to win their respective state championships. Seymour took a 3-0 lead over Ellsworth in the third inning and made it 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Claire Kummer was responsible for both of the Panthers’ runs – she scored on an error in the bottom of the fourth and then doubled and scored on a Kaitlyn Nugent RBI-single – but they could not complete the comeback and lost 4-2. Ellsworth finished the season with a 24-3 record and returns almost the entire team in 2020.

Prescott was shutout by Poynette 7-0 in their semifinal match. The Cardinals managed just two hits as Poynette pitcher Casey Fountain notched 14 strikeouts and Prescott had just three total base runners for the game.

Randolph baseball leaves first state appearance emotional

In the program’s history, Randolph had never made it to the state tournament in baseball. In 2018, the Rockets needed just one win in the section finals to advance, but fell in back-to-back games.

Tired of collecting red ribbons, the Rockets took care of Goodhue in the 2019 section finals and secured its first section title and first trip to the state tournament.

In the state tournament, the Rockets lost 10-0 to Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, beat Sebeka 11-1, then lost in the consolation championship 16-5 to Hayfield.

The Rockets weren’t given any medals nor any trophies to signify a trip to state. What the team did get was a chance to make some memories. The players enjoyed their stay in the Cities. The parents were able to applaud the efforts of the seniors one final time as they were individually pulled from the game against Hayfield in the middle of the top of the sixth. Maybe more importantly, the community will remember the 2019 Rockets for a long time.

“On the boys' side there has only been one other team to get to that point,” said Randolph head coach Chris Stanton. “(This team) showed that they can do it. Credit to our softball team, when they broke through last year it helped the boys have that mentality of we can do this too. They all shared a common goal. It's going to be one I'll never forget.”

Stanton told his players one last thing before letting the seniors leave the final postgame team meeting.

“In Randolph, you'll be remembered forever,” Stanton said.. “We talk about the 1979 football team forever. They are going to talk about the 2019 (baseball) team for a long time.”

For the seniors, it was about leaving a mark.

“We always get that, ‘Where’s Randolph?’ thing,” said senior Joey Erickson. “You want people to stop saying that and we tried to do that (by playing in the tournament).”





Cannon Falls football wins consecutive section titles

The No. 9-ranked Cannon Falls football team advanced to its third state tournament with a 40-13 win over Breck in the Section 4AAA championship.

“This is only the third Cannon Falls team to ever make it to state and obviously we're going to celebrate,” said Cannon Falls head coach Dan Meyers, “but we will probably wait until the season is over to really celebrate what's going on because we have another game next week. We told our guys to have fun and enjoy this one ... But we have to come back Monday. We would love to keep going. From here on it keeps getting bigger and bigger, and more fun.”

Breck running back Derek Turner muffed the opening kickoff and the Bombers recovered, setting up their first score of the game. The momentum remained on the Bomber sideline as the Mustangs had no answer for the Bomber runners and defensive line.

By the end of the first half, the Bombers led by a comfortable 34-7 margin.

“We have a lot of games like (this one) where we've been up big at halftime and been able to use some other guys,” Meyers said, “which is nice over the course of a long season to get some rest for the starters. I would attribute it to our guys being really diligent at practice.”

2019 marked the third trip to state for Cannon Falls. The first came back in 1996.

Spring Valley football reaches Level 3 playoffs

The Spring Valley Cardinals finally broke through and made it to the Level 3 playoffs this fall after being unable to advance past Level 2 the previous three years. A huge part of that breakthrough were the efforts of the senior class, led by quarterback Aaron Borgerding, which took the Cardinals to another level.

“Our sophomore year, we weren’t really sure how we were going to impact the game,” Borgerding said. “Our senior class helped change the culture of our team. Our comradery and what we did together … This group of guys is just so fun to be with. We just play for each other. We don’t really play against the other team. We play to better ourselves and just have fun with one another.”

Spring Valley went 8-1 during the regular season and finished second in the Dunn-St.Croix Conference (5-1), a game behind champion Mondovi who the Cardinals lost to by three points in week 8. They then blew out DSC-opponent Durand 34-14 in the first round of the playoffs and Unity 47-20 in the second round. This setup a Level 3-matchup against Regis, who Spring Valley had lost to in the playoffs the previous two years.

Heading into the game, Regis was undefeated and averaging over 45 points per game. However, Spring Valley held the Ramblers to just eight first-half points and the game was tied 8-8 at halftime. The Cardinals blocked a Regis punt for a safety and Borgerding scored on a 28-yard touchdown run. In the second half, the Ramblers steadily pulled away to a 29-8 win. It was the fewest points Regis was held to all season up to that point.

“I felt like we did some things well when this senior group was younger, but I feel like this senior group really took control of the culture and took it to another level that we weren’t at before,” said Spring Valley head coach Ryan Kapping said. “Putting in the weight room as well as just supporting each other and hanging out with each other and really having that genuine love for each other, they’ve set a really good year for next year’s seniors.”





Note: These Top-10 stories are in loose chronological order by season and not by numerical ranking.