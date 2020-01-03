The second half of the season started for the East Ridge boys' hockey team on Thursday night as the Raptors traveled to Forest Lake for a conference game.

East Ridge took an early 2-0 lead in the first period, but that lead evaporated to a 2-2 tie. After a scoreless overtime, the two teams left the arena with a tie on the conference record. Now, the Raptors sit at 3-7-1 on the season and 2-4-1 in the conference.

The two goals in the first came from Tyler Wenshau and Marco Troje to give East Ridge a 2-0 lead. Jack Brown and Jack McVey recorded the assist on Troje's goal.

Forest Lake scored one goal in the second period and another goal in the third to tie the game up at 2-2. The two teams played a tough overtime period resulting in no goals for either team, which resulted in a tie game.

Connor Dokken had a strong night for East Ridge as he saved 24 of 26 shots creating a 92.3 saving percentage.

The Raptors will host in-town rival Woodbury on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the week.