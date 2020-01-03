It was a fast-pace game that started with goals early on Thursday night as the East Ridge girls' hockey team traveled to Eagan for a non-conference game.

The Raptors scored three goals in the first period and controlled the game after that allowing East Ridge to win 4-1 over the Wildcats.

Fiona Claugherty started the scoring for the Raptors with the first goal of the game and the assist coming from Lily Fetch. Then, Ally Barry scored off the assist from Claugherty and Fetch. Finally, the third goal of the first period came from Audrey Spolidoro with assists from Barry and Fetch.

The Wildcats scored one goal early in the second period, but the Raptors responded with a goal from Brooklynn Briguet to make it the 4-1 win for East Ridge. Claugherty recorded the assist for the goal.

Emerald Kelley saved 27 of 28 shots and created a 96.4 saving percentage as East Ridge's goalie on Thursday night to help record the win. The Raptors are now 7-7 this season and 6-3 in the conference.

East Ridge will face off against in-town rival Woodbury on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. as the Raptors recorded a 3-1 win over the Royals early on this season.